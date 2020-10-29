Thearse McCalmon seeks to unseat Tedisco in 49th Senate District

After years of advocacy, running for public office was a natural progression for Thearse McCalmon.
McCalmon, an instructor at Capital Region BOCES, has been vocal on a wide range of issues including police reform, the Black Lives Matter movement and improving the lives of small farmers.
She first entered the political fray in 2019 in a competitive Democratic primary race against Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.
“I felt that being mayor would keep me closer to the community and closer to ground zero, where I could be more accessible to the community,” McCalmon told the Post-Star in an interview last week.
McCalmon lost, but only by a narrow margin.
Still, she hasn’t given up on politics, and launched a bid earlier this year to unseat Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, in the state’s 49th Senate District.
The district covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Corinth and Hadley.
Tedisco, who is seeking a third two-year term, has long been an elected official, having served in the state’s Assembly from 1983 to 2016, the year he was elected to the Senate. He served as Assembly minority leader from 2005 to 2009.
But McCalmon said Tedisco’s views are “antiquated” and the district is in need of new leadership.
“Mr. Tedisco is so antiquated in his views,” she said. “It’s not relevant anymore and he’s been there too long and we still do not have the change and the support that we need.”
McCalmon is running on a progressive platform that calls for a statewide universal basic income, Medicare for All and ending the state’s reliance on carbon emissions by 2025.
But McCalmon rejects any political labels, insisting her campaign is “people-centered” and would address long-standing issues facing those in the district. She developed her platform after countless conversations with people throughout the district, she said.
“The question is not how we are going to do this, but when,” she said.
McCalmon is a proponent of the New York Health Act, which would provide universal, comprehensive insurance to all New Yorkers by taxing the state's wealthiest residents. The proposal has been around for years, but has failed to gain traction.
Critics of the idea, like Tedisco, argue the proposal would bankrupt the state, but McCalmon maintains it would save New Yorkers billions a year. Still, she realizes passing the legislation would be a hefty lift that would require time.
McCalmon said she doesn’t want to take away anyone’s private insurance but rather ensure everyone has access to high-quality insurance.
“I want to make sure everyone has access to universal affordable health care and that’s going to be my goal,” she said.
McCalmon said she supports reforming police agencies by alleviating the burden facing law enforcement agencies and redirecting funds used to "militarize" police departments into community needs like mental health and drug services.
“Do we need stricter bail reform? Do we need stricter police reforms? Do we need to defund the police? Yes, especially in defunding militarization of police,” she said. “We need to take those funds and reallocate them and put them into our communities.”
In terms of economic development, McCalmon said the state must better consult communities before spending millions on things that are not needed.
She’s also a proponent of creating a basic universal income in the state, an idea made popular by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Yang is currently operating a pilot program through his foundation, Humanity Forward, to provide 25 individuals in the city of Hudson, in Columbia County, with $500 a month over five years.
McCalmon said she plans to follow the program closely before introducing any legislation, adding data will be key in implementing the program.
The program, she said, would be paid for by reinstating the state’s stock transfer tax, a 0.25% tax on all Wall Street trades that could raise as much as $15 billion, according to some estimates.
“It’s a goal I want to work toward,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
