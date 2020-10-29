Thearse McCalmon seeks to unseat Tedisco in 49th Senate District

But McCalmon said Tedisco’s views are “antiquated” and the district is in need of new leadership.

“Mr. Tedisco is so antiquated in his views,” she said. “It’s not relevant anymore and he’s been there too long and we still do not have the change and the support that we need.”

McCalmon is running on a progressive platform that calls for a statewide universal basic income, Medicare for All and ending the state’s reliance on carbon emissions by 2025.

But McCalmon rejects any political labels, insisting her campaign is “people-centered” and would address long-standing issues facing those in the district. She developed her platform after countless conversations with people throughout the district, she said.

“The question is not how we are going to do this, but when,” she said.

McCalmon is a proponent of the New York Health Act, which would provide universal, comprehensive insurance to all New Yorkers by taxing the state's wealthiest residents. The proposal has been around for years, but has failed to gain traction.