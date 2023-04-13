SOUTH GLENS FALLS – As in years past, the South Glens Falls mayor recently presented his tentative budget to the trustees, proposing a spending increase of $128,025 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

But more concerning to some on the board than an expenditure increase was how the mayor went about putting his $3.184 million proposal together, and the impact it may have on residents’ property tax bills.

Trustees Harry Gutheil and Tony Girard said there were several line items in the budget they wanted to address, including a 10% pay raise for the board and mayor.

“The union people, in their contract, I think they’re getting, like 3%. Why would I want 10%,” Girard said. “We’d like to have a chance to modify that and other issues that we might have or at least ask questions about, ‘Why did this go up this much, why is this a new line item, what is this for, how did you arrive at that.’ Just common sense discussions that you would have.”

In a summery letter that accompanied the tentative budget packet, mayor Nicholas Bodkin explained that he proposed the wage increase in “an effort to create competitive salaries that reward and retain our valued employees.”

“I firmly believe that if we don’t utilize tax dollars as budgeted, there’s a problem,” he said. “For us to not invest in our staff, not invest in our community, not invest in our equipment, we’re not doing our jobs.”

Another point of contention Gutheil and Girard have with Bodkin’s budget is the reduced tax rate. Although Bodkin’s tentative budget proposes a property tax rate decrease, property assessments for the village have gone up, which Gutheil said still means a jump up in residential tax bills.

“It reduces the rate, so you’ll be led to believe that your taxes are going down, but if you got one of those assessment notices from the assessor that your assessment went up $40,000 or $20,000 you’re gonna pay a lot more in taxes.”

According to the proposed budget, each property owner would be charged $4.84 per $1,000 of value assessed to their property. Gutheil explained that since most property assessments had increased for 2023-2024, that lower rate would still result in a higher tax levied against each property owner by about 4.78%. As perspective, last year’s valuation went up by around $20 million, and the tax rate was reduced by 35 cents per $1,000; this year, the valuation increased by around $25 million and the proposed tax rate is only decreased by 15 cents. Gutheil thinks the tax rate should be reduced even more to compensate for the increased valuation.

“You protect your property values by keeping your taxes down, and then people are more interested in coming in, which makes a bigger demand, and that’s what keeps your prices up,” Gutheil said. “We should be reducing them more than $.15, that’s the bottom line. We don’t need to raise that much money if we make some cuts.”

But Bodkin justified his proposed budget by pointing out that the general fund, which is fed through property tax withholdings, would be balanced while adding money to the village’s reserve coffers.

“If you look at the appropriations and the revenues, you’ll see that they balance,” Bodkin said. “Yes, we’re collecting more revenue in total than what we have in the past, but expenses go up every year so if you never collect more revenue, how are you ever going to pay your bills three or four years from now.”

Further frustrating for Gutheil and Girard is the way Bodkin structured his tentative budget preparation.

“I’d like it entered into the hearing minutes that the board was left out of the budget process,” Gutheil said during the April 5 public hearing. “We still have an opportunity, but this hearing is on the tentative budget that the mayor filed with no input, no meetings scheduled for the board to make any changes.”

Gutheil went on to say that there had been a meeting of the board called on March 28 for a March 31 for a budget presentation, but he felt the notice was short.

“To call a meeting at 6 o-clock, Friday night and think you’re gonna get good input, it’s not gonna happen,” he said. “It was disrespectful to every board member.”

In a phone call with The Post-Star after the meeting, Bodkin said he was following the timeline laid out by the office of comptroller as outlined in New York State Village Law section 5-508, regarding budget adoption.

According to statute, the village mayor must file their tentative budget with the village clerk by March 20, then the clerk must present the tentative budget to the board of trustees at a special or regular meeting on or before March 31. A public hearing regarding the tentative budget must then be held by April 15, and the finalized budget must be adopted into law no later than May 1.

Generally additional meeting are scheduled around budget season in which the mayor, along with the board gathers proposals from department heads and engage in discussions to generate his tentative budget.

Bodkin explained that when he was beginning his first budget preparation as mayor for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, he approached the board to schedule those meetings, but the offers were declined.

“I approached the board last year and asked them to participate, I was told, ‘no, it’s the mayor’s tentative budget,’ and to prepare my budget for review,” he said. “So when it came to this year, that’s what I did.”

Bodkin said he did send updated budget requests to the board as he worked with department heads while preparing his tentative budget. But Gutheil said Bodkin should have called several public meetings between the filing deadline and public hearing date, as he did during his time as village mayor, for the board to discuss the budget as a collective body.

“Sometimes we’d have several. You’d meet with department heads, sometimes we’d meet with the fire company and go over the tentative budget to see what people’s concerns were,” he said. “This year, the mayor filed the tentative budget and scheduled a public hearing without any input from the board.”

It was decided at the April 5 meeting that the board would reconvene at 4:30 p.m. on April 19 for a budget meeting to discuss any propose changes to the mayor’s tentative budget.

“There is still time for the trustees to weigh in on the tentative budget and if they deem to, with cause, they can make motions to make modifications to that budget with specific details and justifications for those changes,” Bodkin said. “I do propose that any individuals or groups of people that have suggested changes prepare those changes and submit them to the entire board prior to any workshop so that all individuals have an opportunity to read and digest that information so that we can have an effective and productive meeting.”