Supervisors advised on possible lawsuits stemming from Adult Survivors Act

Warren County Attorney Larry Elmen warned the Board of Supervisors on Friday that newly passed legislation could mean new legal troubles for the county.

Elmen explained that the Adult Survivors Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in May, includes a one-year period that allows survivors of sexual abuse who were over 18 years old when the incident occurred to file a lawsuit — no matter the amount of time that has passed.

He explained in some cases, even if the county was not necessarily directly connected to abuse, "the theory is that the county could have facilitated the relationship in which it occurred."

"The general consensus seems to be that there will be a number of claims coming out of jail operations," Elmen said on Friday. "I will keep the board informed over the next 11 months, if and when those claims come in. My hope is that we have insurance coverage for the years of those lawsuits."

Elmen said the county would not receive any notice of claim, as that requirement was waived in the Legislature. He also shared a second piece of new state law that could affect the county as well. The state Legislature approved a change to the requirements for a wrongful death lawsuit for the first time since 1847 to allow for a new kind of damages.

"Wrongful death lawsuits in the past relied on financial recovery — not pain and suffering," Elmen said. "They've changed the statute to allow recovery for one: what they are calling grief and anguish, and any person who can prove that they are a close family member can file the lawsuit. Previously it was limited to the executor of the estate."

The attorney said the new statute opens up the opportunity for municipalities to be at "a greater risk for these wrongful death claims."

The legislation is currently on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk.

Elmen shared one last piece of legislation at the meeting, which he said was the most concerning.

Lawsuits were filed against New York City and New York state seeking an increase in the rate for assigned council. The plaintiffs won the New York City case.

Elmen said if the lawsuit against the state is successful, the public defender rate would double from $75 to $150 per hour.

"Because it would be through judicial process, that suggests that the state would not be providing funding for this increase. That is an issue I know this board will be and has to look at going into 2023," he said.

In other matters, the board voted on several American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee recommendations from the meetings at the end of November and beginning of December. The board voted unanimously to approve $100,000 in ARPA funding for JLABS Childcare, a new day care facility planned for the town of Queensbury.

The other ARPA recommendations that were approved by the board on Friday are:

Glens Falls Hospital: $750,000 for mental health care

Warren County Emergency Medical Services agencies: $250,000, to be split among agencies

Warren County EDC: $80,000 for housing and broadband issues

Brant Lake milfoil treatment: $31,000

Tri County United Way: $60,000

City of Glens Falls Parks: $172,500

SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury: $16,854 for textbooks

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District: $14,600 for water quality monitoring

VFW Post 6196: $13,500 for roof repairs