Supervisor races: Geraghty is re-elected, as Shepler is ousted

2021 election results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|County
|Town/City
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Warren
|Glens Falls
|Ward 2 Common Council
|D, WF
|Robin Barkenhagen
|R, Glens Falls Strong
|Robert Landry
|Ward 4 Common Council
|D
|Benjamin Lapham
|146
|R
|Hank Pelton
|117
|Ward 4 County Supervisor
|R
|Dan Bruno - i
|137
|D
|John Reilly
|125
|Ward 5 County Supervisor
|D
|Ben Driscoll - i
|269
|R, I
|Philip Russell
|175
|Queensbury
|Supervisor-at-Large (4)
|R, Team Queensbury
|Doug Beaty - i
|R, Team Queensbury
|Brad Magowan - i
|D, C
|Brent McDevitt
|R, Team Queensbury
|Rachel Seeber - i
|R, C
|Mike Wild - i
|Town Board, Ward 1
|R, C
|Tony Metivier - i
|Team Queensbury
|John Kassebaum
|Town Board, Ward 2
|D, C
|Harrison Freer
|R, Team Queensbury
|David Deeb
|Bolton
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Wanda Cleavland - i
|347
|R
|Brendan Murnane
|407
|Eagles
|Douglas Wholey
|291
|Johnsburg
|Town Supervisor
|D
|Andrea Hogan
|R, Freedom Justice
|Thomas Zauner
|Town Clerk
|R, People's Voice
|Jean Comstock
|D
|Kathleen Lorah - i
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Arnold Stevens - i
|Community Unit
|Peter Olesheski
|Kim Smith Party
|Kim Smith
|Save the Park
|Robert Nessle
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Supervisor
|R
|Dan Waterhouse
|430
|Write-ins+
|424
|Town Board, 4-year term (2)
|R
|James Niles
|R
|David O'Neal - i
|Write-ins+
|Town Board, 2-year term (2)
|R
|Mike Fazio - i
|People First
|Margaret Ann Paoloni
|Write-ins+
|Thurman
|Town Supervisor
|R, Positive Change
|Debra Runyon
|Your Choice
|Susan Shepler - i
|Town Board (2)
|R, Town Pride
|Mary Eddy
|R
|Doug Needham - i
|Working Man
|Charles Bills
|Warrensburg
|Town Supervisor
|R, C
|Kevin Geraghty - i
|436
|D
|Rich Larkin
|177
|Working for You
|Bud York
|276
|Town Board (2)
|R
|John Alexander - i
|599
|R
|Bryan Rounds - i
|407
|Tallman for Warrensburg
|Janet Tallman
|167
|Washington
|Argyle
|Town Justice
|The Wise Choice
|Stacy Davis
|334
|Respect Rule of Law
|Michael Stern
|258
|Cambridge
|Town Board (2)
|Cambridge First
|Lawrence Carrino
|264
|D
|Robert McIntosh
|307
|Cambridge First
|Valerie Morigerato
|263
|Greenwich
|Town Supervisor
|D, Public Service
|James Nolan
|691
|R, Common Sense
|Don Ward - i
|696
|Town Board (2)
|D, Public Service
|James Mumby
|686
|R, Common Sense
|Liv Thygesen
|672
|D, Public Service
|Thomas Graves
|717
|R, Common Sense
|Julie Sipperly
|678
|Hebron
|Town Board (2)
|R
|George Flint - i
|226
|Hebron United
|John Long
|160
|Fair Deal
|Joseph Clark
|36
|Dollars & Sense
|David Getty
|128
|R
|Paul Sokul
|188
|Highway superintendent
|D
|Floyd Pratt - i
|230
|R
|Chuck Ptacek
|190
|Kingbury
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Jeffrey Zappieri
|320
|R
|William Haessly - i
|746
|R
|Daniel Washburn - i
|839
|Salem
|Town Justice
|D, Salem Unity
|Nathaniel Kindel
|297
|R, Salem First
|Scott Thetford
|411
|Town Board (2)
|D, Salem Unity
|Jay Bellanca
|287
|R, Salem First
|Marcus Blanck - i
|433
|D, Salem Unity
|Peter Thomas
|283
|R, Salem First
|Howard Law - i
|400
|Town Clerk
|D, Salem Unity
|Catherine Kilpatrick
|233
|R, Salem First
|Patricia Gilchrist - i
|492
|White Creek
|Town Supervisor
|D, White Creek Unity
|James Griffith - i
|460
|R
|Sean Cossey
|254
|Town Board (2)
|D, White Creek Unity
|Ralph Provenza
|317
|R
|Gregory Woodcock
|357
|Saratoga
|Moses Strong
|Nancy Alexander
|279
|R
|Gregory Austin
|334
|Moreau
|Town Board (2)
|D, WF
|Erin Trombley
|939
|R, C
|Kyle Noonan - i
|1,724
|R, C
|Mark Stewart
|1,660
|Highway Superintendent
|D
|Christopher Scarincio
|R, C
|Paul Joseph
|Wilton
|Town Board (2)
|D, WF
|Michele Hill-Davis
|D, Public Servants
|Toni Sturm
|R, C
|Duane Bogardus - i
|R, C
|John McEachron - i
|Highway Superintendent
|D, WF
|John Helenek
|Propositions
|R, C
|Michael Monroe
|Subject
|Yes/No
|Lake George
|Creating EMS district
|# - #
|Crandall Public Library budget
|Glens Falls
|# - #
|Regional
|Queensbury
|# - #
|Moreau
|# - #
|Total
|# - #
|Prop. 1: Apportionment and redistricting process
|Warren
|# - #
|Statewide
|# of #
|Washington
|# - #
|Saratoga
|# - #
|State
|# - #
|Prop. 2: Right to clean environment
|Warren
|# - #
|# of #
|Washington
|# - #
|Saratoga
|# - #
|State
|# - #
|Prop. 3: Eliminate advance voter registration
|Warren
|# - #
|# of #
|Washington
|# - #
|Saratoga
|# - #
|State
|# - #
|Prop. 4: Authorize no-excuse absentee voting
|Warren
|# - #
|Washington
|# - #
|Saratoga
|# - #
|State
|# - #
|Prop. 5: Raise NYC small claims court limit
|Warren
|# - #
|Washington
|# - #
|Saratoga
|# - #
|State
|# - #
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty was easily reelected to a fifth term on Tuesday, turning back a challenge from former Warren County Sheriff Bud York and Town Board member Rich Larkin.
Geraghty, the Republican candidate, received 436 votes, according to unofficial returns. York, running on the Working for You line, garnered 276 votes and Democratic candidate Larkin received 177 votes.
In Thurman, first-term Supervisor Susan Shepler was resoundingly defeated by Debra Runyon, 287-52. Shepler was running on the Your Choice line after losing to Runyon in the Republican primary in June.
Runyon, who has served as bookkeeper for the town, was promising to do a better job of managing the town’s finances. Another issue in Thurman during the past year was Shepler giving health insurance coverage to her then-secretary/bookkeeper without board approval. Shepler said it was an oversight. The rest of the board voted to rescind the benefit and insist that the town’s portion be paid back.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, a Democrat, received 409 votes to win another term over Republican Thomas Zauner, who had 262 votes.
Results from Lake Luzerne, where Gene Merlino was attempting to win reelection to a ninth term as a write-in candidate, were too close to call.
The Republican candidate, Dan Waterhouse, was leading at the polls with 430 votes. However, there were 424 write-in votes for supervisor. It is not certain that they are all for Merlino. The Warren County Board of Elections was scheduled to begin counting write-in ballots on Thursday morning. There were 79 absentee ballots sent out for that race, which will not be counted until the following week.
Merlino had initially declined to seek reelection and was dealing with some health issues. He decided to jump back into the race in September after the other board members accused him of authorizing overtime and making purchases without board approval.
Merlino said previously he was running for an opportunity to clear his name.
In the highly contentious Republican Queensbury at-large supervisor race, incumbent Republicans Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Rachel Seeber and Mike Wild held off a challenge from Democrat Brent McDevitt to win reelection to the four seats.
The race was full of mudslinging. McDevitt had appeared before a Board of Supervisors meeting in August, claiming that supervisors have spied on county employees’ emails and leaked confidential information.
At last month’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead spoke during the public comment period saying he wanted McDevitt to release more records from his criminal history, which includes convictions for drunken driving and a prison term.
McDevitt’s father, Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, interrupted, arguing that it was not relevant. After the meeting adjourned, there was a heated exchange and McDevitt pushed Whitehead. Other people intervened before things escalated further.
Elsewhere in Queensbury, incumbent Town Board member Harrison Freer, the Democratic candidate, was leading Republican challenger David Deeb 665-646 in a rematch of the election. However, there are 213 absentee ballots that were sent out in that race.
In the other contested race in Ward 1, Tony Metivier, who won the Republican nomination in a primary, easily turned back a challenge from independent candidate John Kassebaum. Metivier got 1,266 votes compared with 312 for Kassebaum.
In Glens Falls, former Glens Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry won the Ward 2 seat over business owner and Glens Falls Collaborative President Robin Barkenhagen. Landry had 362 votes compared with 308 for Barkenhagen.
In Ward 4, software engineer and city sustainability committee member Benjamin Lapham, the Democratic candidate, was leading Glens Falls Greenjackets semipro football team president Hank Pelton 146 to 117. There are 34 absentee ballots, so they would have to break heavily in favor of Pelton for him to win.
Bill Collins was officially elected the next mayor of Glens Falls as he was running unopposed. Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark was also unopposed for election to councilman-at-large.
In the two contested county supervisor races, Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno, a Republican, was leading Democratic challenger John Reilly, 137 to 125, on the machines. However, there are 34 absentee ballots that were sent out in that ward.
In Ward 5, Democratic incumbent Ben Driscoll was easily reelected. He received 286 votes compared with 178 for Republican challenger Phil Russell.
In Washington County, the Greenwich supervisor election was too close to call. First-term Republican incumbent Don Ward was leading with 696 votes compared with 691 for Democratic challenger James Nolan. There are 88 absentee ballots.
In White Creek, Supervisor James Griffith, a Democrat, appeared to be on track to win a second term, according to unofficial returns. He had 460 votes compared with 254 for Republican challenger Sean Cossey.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.