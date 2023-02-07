QUEENSBURY — Town Supervisor John Strough announced Tuesday he will seek re-election to a sixth term in November.

"Under my leadership, the town of Queensbury has encouraged commercial development through flexible zoning, expanded infrastructure and strategic marketing. Internally, we have improved municipal efficiencies, both structural and operating. Those actions, along with prudent fiscal practices, have helped keep the town of Queensbury taxes as one of the lowest in the Greater Capital Region," Strough said in a news release emailed to media outlets on Tuesday.

Strough, a Democrat, has held the position as supervisor since 2014 and previously served as a member of the Town Board for five two-year terms, from 2004 to 2013, and as a member of the Queensbury Planning Board from 2000 to 2003. Prior to his career in politics, Strough was a history teacher at the Queensbury Union Free School District and a Queensbury graduate himself in 1969.

In his campaign announcement, many environmentally conscious initiatives are cited including: installing rooftop solar panels on six of the town's municipal buildings, putting in LED lighting in all town facilities, building infrastructure to meet climate change demands, encouraging solar farm developments in the town, developing a Rockhurst community wastewater facility, creating a North Queensbury Wastewater Disposal District, proposing and researching extending water to areas of town with contaminated wells, introducing and continuously expanding the town's EV cars and hybrid vehicle fleet and developing a town Climate Action Plan.

In addition to continuing his environmental improvement efforts, Strough said he has a long list for the future if he's re-elected including many areas he hopes to improve.

Strough listed improvements planned for the town’s emergency services, internal and external security vulnerabilities, zoning and infrastructure. He also hopes to boost local business promotion to increase revenues, finalize the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan, work with Glens Falls to create a new Peggy Ann Trail, advance the Glen Lake Environmental Action Plan, investigate remedies for Assembly Point Road storm water issues and continue to monitor the viability of the town’s new local cannabis law.

Strough also listed his goals at the county if he were to continue on as supervisor, but said his priority was "to bring professionalism to the way business is conducted by the Board of Supervisors."

Queensbury Town Board member Tim McNulty, who is chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, said the group will announce the candidate that members choose to endorse at its next meeting on Feb. 15.

"Our endorsement meeting is next week," McNulty said over the phone on Tuesday. "We are continuing to seek a qualified individual to run as a Republican candidate and we hope to announce a candidate at our meeting."

McNulty did say there were multiple prospects from his party interested in other open positions.

"We have seven candidates interested in taking Rachel's (Seeber) vacated position and those interviews are going to take place on the 15th and 16th (of February) as well. I've got Republican candidates for all the county and town positions, with the exception of town supervisor, so we are encouraged by the new candidates coming out and seeking to hold office. We're excited about the possibilities," McNulty said.