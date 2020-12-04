Stefanik won all 12 counties in final NY-21 numbers

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, swept all 12 counties of the NY-21 Congressional District in winning her rematch against Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, according to recently released official election results.
Stefanik received about 58% of the vote compared with 41% for Cobb — 183,613 votes to 128,709 — to be reelected to her fourth two-year term.
Stefanik’s margin of victory over Cobb is a slight improvement over 2018, in which she beat Cobb 56% to 42.4%. However, there was a third party candidate last time around. Green Party member Lynn Kahn received 1.5%.
The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
All those counties completed their counts of absentee ballots in the last couple of weeks.
The race was closest in Essex County, where Stefanik received 9,844 votes compared with 9,275 for Cobb. Stefanik blew out Cobb in Jefferson County — 27,295 to 15,554.
Cobb, who lives in Canton, lost her home county of St. Lawrence — 18,375 to 26,138.
In 2018, Stefanik won 10 out of the 12 counties. Cobb narrowly beat her in Essex and Clinton counties when absentee and affidavit ballots were counted.
This time around, Stefanik had the upper hand — besting Cobb 18,060 to 17,212 in Clinton County. Stefanik’s smallest margin of victory was in Essex County — winning 9,844 to 9,275.
Stefanik also won the portion of Saratoga County that is in the district by a large margin — 29,121 for her and 21,960 for Cobb.
Stefanik’s profile had risen significantly during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses and became a GOP star, with money flowing into her campaign coffers and Cobb’s as well.
Although Nate Silver had forecast that Stefanik had a 95% chance of winning, some wondered whether a large Democratic turnout would decrease the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Instead, Stefanik actually outperformed Trump, who only won nine of the 12 counties.
Final NY-21 Congressional District race results
|County
|Tedra Cobb (D)
|Elise Stefanik (R)
|Clinton
|17,212
|18,060
|Essex
|9,275
|9,844
|Franklin
|8,892
|10,329
|Fulton
|4,187
|10,774
|Hamilton
|1,100
|2,326
|Herkimer (part of)
|1,327
|3,280
|Jefferson
|15,554
|27,925
|Lewis
|3,403
|9,419
|St. Lawrence
|18,375
|26,138
|Saratoga (part of)
|21,960
|29,121
|Warren
|16,604
|19,315
|Washington
|10,820
|17,082
|128,709
|183,613
|Total:
|312,322
|41.20%
|58.80%
Stefanik’s margin of victory was smaller than it was on election night.
During the campaign, Stefanik had asked her supporters to vote either in-person or on Election Day. And they listened. After the votes were counted on Nov. 3, Stefanik led Cobb 64% to 35%. That margin decreased as absentees came in — many of who were for Cobb.
