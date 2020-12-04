Stefanik won all 12 counties in final NY-21 numbers

This time around, Stefanik had the upper hand — besting Cobb 18,060 to 17,212 in Clinton County. Stefanik’s smallest margin of victory was in Essex County — winning 9,844 to 9,275.

Stefanik also won the portion of Saratoga County that is in the district by a large margin — 29,121 for her and 21,960 for Cobb.

Stefanik’s profile had risen significantly during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses and became a GOP star, with money flowing into her campaign coffers and Cobb’s as well.

Although Nate Silver had forecast that Stefanik had a 95% chance of winning, some wondered whether a large Democratic turnout would decrease the congresswoman’s margin of victory.

Instead, Stefanik actually outperformed Trump, who only won nine of the 12 counties.

Stefanik’s margin of victory was smaller than it was on election night.

During the campaign, Stefanik had asked her supporters to vote either in-person or on Election Day. And they listened. After the votes were counted on Nov. 3, Stefanik led Cobb 64% to 35%. That margin decreased as absentees came in — many of who were for Cobb.

