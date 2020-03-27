Stefanik wishes to crack down on nonessential travel to NY-21

Stefanik said that New York needs more funding because of this high rate of cases. Specifically, she said the North Country needs more resources. She said she understands the need for supplies downstate, where the spread has been more severe, but she also said the North Country needs more ventilators.

Voting

Stefanik said she would rather not travel back to Washington, D.C., Friday to vote on a $2 trillion emergency relief bill, adding that she is a strong supporter of Congress utilizing remote voting at times like this.

“I think when it’s a time of public health crisis we ought to be taking our own advice,” Stefanik said. “I think we’re going to look back on this from the U.S. Capitol’s perspective and say that we did not take it seriously enough.”

She said she did travel down there, staying in the car as much as possible. She said her and her husband Matt have been putting a lot of miles on the road the past few weeks.

“I’m very disturbed that members of the United States Senate were one of the only groups that had a large group lunch last week and now you see that there are positive (cases) of not just senators, but also senators’ family members,” Stefanik said.

