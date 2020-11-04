Stefanik win attributed to strong organization, support for Trump

“Their voices matter — more than the funds from Hollywood, more than the smears that I’ve faced during the course of impeachment,” she said, referring to the flood of money that came into the race with the impeachment hearings and the social media comments calling her “Trashy Stefanik.”

Stefanik said it was a tough race.

“This was essentially a four-year campaign since it was a rematch. So, four years of running, but the people have spoken and I am truly honored to earn the support of the people in this district,” she said.

She said her support of President Trump was also a factor as the district supports the president.

“I think it is an asset and strength to be able to work with the president to deliver results to this region — whether it’s strengthening Fort Drum or whether it’s the support I’ve delivered to hospitals,” she said.

Stefanik said she is looking forward to getting back to work to help the economy recover from COVID-19, including supporting small businesses through an additional Paycheck Protection Program and funding to make sure that schools can safely educate students.

Cobb concedes, thanks supporters