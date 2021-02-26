Stefanik will vote 'no' on COVID relief package

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she plans to vote against the COVID relief package because of several issues including the minimum wage increase, stimulus checks for undocumented immigrants and expanded unemployment benefits.

Stefanik issued a statement on Friday expressing her concerns about the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The package would phase in a $15-per-hour minimum wage increase. She said that the Congressional Budget Office estimated that this would cost 1.4 million jobs.

In addition, the package would extend federal unemployment benefits from $300 a week to $400 per week on top of whatever assistance the state provides.

Stefanik said she believes the additional money for unemployment would create a disincentive for Americans to return to work.

Another issue is the bill would provide funding for companies, colleges and universities with partnerships with the Chinese Communist Party.

She is also concerned that the legislative package contains no requirement for schools to reopen for in-person learning; no funding for workforce development and job training programs; but does include Paycheck Protection Program funds for violent criminals, according to a news release.