Stefanik: We need to do better to root out racism

“We need to have constructive dialogue as community leaders at the most local level, but also at the national level.”

TRUMP REMARKS

Asked what she wanted to hear from President Donald Trump, who did not speak publicly Sunday, Stefanik pointed to the remarks he made at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Saturday following the SpaceX rocket launch about coming together.

She said his comments struck the right tone, but added that she does want to hear the president address the nation directly, hopefully soon.

“I think he needs to do remarks specifically focused on his criminal justice reform record but also how we need to listen as a nation and the importance, historically, of the civil rights movement, focusing on peaceful protests and not destruction of property.”

In order to stem the flames of the riots, it is important for elected officials to make public statements regarding the crisis and destruction of property and for the community to engage in constructive conversations, Stefanik said.

“When it comes to any instance of racism, and our law enforcement community needs to be a part of that discussion.