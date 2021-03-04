Stefanik votes 'no' on voting reform package

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation would actually only allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

She also has issue with mandating "no-fault" absentee ballots, banning witness signatures and allowing absentee ballots to be received up to 10 days after Election Day.

She stated that she objects to the provision that would prohibit states from implementing laws requiring voters to show identification to vote at the polls.

Stefanik also has an issue that the legislation would permit taxpayer funding of federal campaigns.​

She said the legislation would restrict a state's ability to remove ineligible voters from registration rolls. She also believes that automatically registering all "individuals," instead of citizens from state and federal databases, could lead to large numbers of ineligible voters.