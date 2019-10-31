{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, joined all Republicans in voting no Thursday morning on the resolution to establish the rules for an impeachment process.

Stefanik released a statement before her vote, criticizing California Democrat U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for the process up to this point.

“Adam Schiff continues to abuse his position of power in the closed, unprecedented, and unfair impeachment depositions and interviews. (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s resolution further empowers Schiff to continue his regime of secrecy from the American public,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Every American — no matter your political ideology — deserves transparency from the beginning of this process. And from the beginning Adam Schiff has denied them that.”

She added that she voting no on “Pelosi's partisan impeachment resolution because it further empowers Adam Schiff and further limits members of Congress’ participation in this broken process.” 

Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
8

Tags

Load comments