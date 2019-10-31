U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, joined all Republicans in voting no Thursday morning on the resolution to establish the rules for an impeachment process.
Stefanik released a statement before her vote, criticizing California Democrat U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for the process up to this point.
Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House Thursday, the chamber's first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into the 2020 election year.
“Adam Schiff continues to abuse his position of power in the closed, unprecedented, and unfair impeachment depositions and interviews. (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s resolution further empowers Schiff to continue his regime of secrecy from the American public,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Every American — no matter your political ideology — deserves transparency from the beginning of this process. And from the beginning Adam Schiff has denied them that.”
She added that she voting no on “Pelosi's partisan impeachment resolution because it further empowers Adam Schiff and further limits members of Congress’ participation in this broken process.”
Impeach Elise.
I suppose I shouldn't be shocked that there are more people "angry" with Rep. Stefanik than who agree that this process is a sham, but I am. It seems there would be more who care about our Constitution and rule of law that says we don't keep investigating anyone to find a crime to pin on them. I don't care how much someone may want him gone (which won't happen, anyway), we don't do third-world "justice" in the US. How many of these "angry" people are with Rep. Al Green, who basically said "I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the president, he will get re-elected." Is this what the "angry" people are afraid of? The lack of enthusiasm for their own candidates compared to that of this president, and that they can't beat him at the ballot box?
Rep. Stefanik will always find an excuse to condone Trump's abuse of power. When you've sold your soul to Trump in exchange for fleeting political power, you have no principles to guide you. She's betrayed her oath of office and her constituents.
It is quite unfortunate Stefanik has chosen to continue to lie about the process that will unfold. There will be public testimony and Stefanik knows it. Too bad this young woman did not see fit to be part of ALL the closed door testimony. If ever there was a time to put COUNTRY OVER PARTY, this is it. Stefanik failed the test. What is she & the Republicans afraid of. It is a sad day for NY21.
