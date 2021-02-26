Stefanik votes 'no' on COVID relief package

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against the COVID relief package, citing several issues including the minimum wage increase, stimulus checks for undocumented immigrants and expanded unemployment benefits.
The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill passed the House by a vote of 219-212 in the early hours of Saturday morning. No Republicans voted for the bill.
Hours before that vote, Stefanik issued a statement on Friday expressing her concerns about the bill. The package would phase in a $15-per-hour minimum wage increase. She said that the Congressional Budget Office estimated that this would cost 1.4 million jobs.
In addition, the package would extend federal unemployment benefits from $300 a week to $400 per week on top of whatever assistance the state provides.
Stefanik said she believes the additional money for unemployment would create a disincentive for Americans to return to work.
Another issue is the bill would provide funding for companies, colleges and universities with partnerships with the Chinese Communist Party.
She is also concerned that the legislative package contains no requirement for schools to reopen for in-person learning; no funding for workforce development and job training programs; but does include Paycheck Protection Program funds for violent criminals, according to a news release.
Other provisions that Stefanik objects to are measures to allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortions; $800 million for foreign food aid; and cuts to matching funding for the Child Care Entitlement to States grant program.
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and President Biden’s $2 trillion partisan spending package is filled with pork projects, special interest giveaways, and the far-left’s policy wish list. It is unacceptable that less than 10% of the package is for public health measures, and more than half of the funding will not even be spent until 2022 or later,” Stefanik said in a news release.