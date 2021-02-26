Stefanik votes 'no' on COVID relief package

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against the COVID relief package, citing several issues including the minimum wage increase, stimulus checks for undocumented immigrants and expanded unemployment benefits.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill passed the House by a vote of 219-212 in the early hours of Saturday morning. No Republicans voted for the bill.

Hours before that vote, Stefanik issued a statement on Friday expressing her concerns about the bill. The package would phase in a $15-per-hour minimum wage increase. She said that the Congressional Budget Office estimated that this would cost 1.4 million jobs.

In addition, the package would extend federal unemployment benefits from $300 a week to $400 per week on top of whatever assistance the state provides.

Stefanik said she believes the additional money for unemployment would create a disincentive for Americans to return to work.

Another issue is the bill would provide funding for companies, colleges and universities with partnerships with the Chinese Communist Party.