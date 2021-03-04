Stefanik votes against George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted no on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill would prohibit law enforcement from engaging in racial, religious and discriminatory profiling; ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants at the federal level and make federal funding conditional on state and local police not using them; and require officers to only use deadly force as a last resort, according to a fact sheet from the House of Representatives.

The bill, named for the man whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked demonstrations nationwide, would also mandate use of body cameras and limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to law enforcement. It would create a nationwide police misconduct registry to prevent problematic officers from leaving one agency to go to another and require agencies to report use of force data by race, sex and disability.

It would amend federal statute to make it easier to prosecute offending officers and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement, which is one of the reasons Stefanik gave for opposing the law.