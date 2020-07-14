Stefanik visits Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

“You could barely compete when the old federal tax was so high,” he said.

Stefanik said she pushed for provisions to benefit the craft beverage industry during her first term and is working on legislation to renew them.

Colucci said he wished the state alcohol taxes were not based on percentage of alcohol. A bottle of wine has about 12% alcohol compared with 30% or 40% for hard liquor.

“It’s taxed five times more than a bottle of wine because of the alcohol percentage in the bottle,” he said.

Stefanik expressed the hope that the issue could be addressed at the state level.

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, were also on the tour.

“This really was a small business when they started,” Little said. “I’m excited to see how successful they’ve been.”

Following the tour, Stefanik talked about what would be included in the next coronavirus aid package. Congress is going back into session next week.