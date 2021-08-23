Stefanik under fire for holding event with anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist

Presler was at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol but was not one of the people who broke into the Capitol.

Seeman said by inviting this person to speak, local Republicans are endorsing his views.

“They’re all making it clear they support overthrowing democracy and turning America into a fascist state and the Big Lie. They support hatred against Muslims, discrimination and racism,” he said.

Seeman said Stefanik is bringing Presler here to “rile up the base,” so she can make money. Stefanik voted against the certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Seeman said he wanted to organize an event to send a clear message that the upstate region does not endorse hate. He said organizers considered holding the protest outside the Republican event but decided against it.

“We thought there would be a lot of shouting and yelling. We thought it be best to do our rally in the Saratoga area, separately as a peaceful vigil against hate and against a fascist assault on democracy,” he said.

Democrat Matt Putorti of Whitehall, who is challenging Stefanik, called on her to disinvite and disavow Presler.