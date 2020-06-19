Stefanik to speak at Trump campaign rally in Tulsa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump’s rallies are starting back up, with a campaign event Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik is opening for him.

Stefanik, along with other Republican lawmakers — including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — will be traveling to Tulsa.

This is the first Trump rally to be held since February, when the coronavirus that has killed 120,000 Americans was gaining speed around the world.

Tulsa’s top health official Bruce Dart, has said he believes the rally could be a “super spreader” event, as it involves a large amount of people gathering in an indoor arena for several hours. The city announced 96 new coronavirus cases this week, its largest increase in a single day since March.

Stefanik did not respond to a request for comment on what she would talk about, the health officials concerns or the prospect of speaking at the president’s rally before this article’s deadline.

Black community leaders in Tulsa said they fear a large rally by Trump could spark violence, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asked Trump not to visit the site of a race massacre where up to 300 black residents were killed by white mobs in 1921.