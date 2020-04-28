Stefanik to participate in virtual town hall on COVID-19
0 comments
web only

Stefanik to participate in virtual town hall on COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be participating in a virtual town hall focused on COVID-19 tonight at 7 p.m.

The virtual town hall will be broadcast on Nexstar stations across upstate New York including WTEN. It will be livestreamed on News10.com.

Also participating in the town hall will be Congresswoman Stefanik’s colleagues from Upstate New York, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus; U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam; U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo; and U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville

Stefanik

 Courtesy photo

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik breaks with Trump on virus testing
Politics

Stefanik breaks with Trump on virus testing

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Friday said she believes the federal government should play a role in increasing COVID-19 testing capabilities nationwide, a departure from fellow Republican President Donald Trump’s insistence that states bear the responsibility for purchasing those supplies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News