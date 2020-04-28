Stefanik to participate in virtual town hall on COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be participating in a virtual town hall focused on COVID-19 tonight at 7 p.m.
The virtual town hall will be broadcast on Nexstar stations across upstate New York including WTEN. It will be livestreamed on News10.com.
Also participating in the town hall will be Congresswoman Stefanik’s colleagues from Upstate New York, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus; U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam; U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo; and U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
