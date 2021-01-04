Stefanik to object to presidential electors

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced on Monday she will object to certain states' electors when Congress meets Wednesday to accept the Electoral College vote that certifies Joe Biden as the next president.

“I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election,” she said in a news release.

More than 100 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators have said they will raise objections to the election results.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she believes questions exist, regarding the election process.

Those questions have been stoked by President Donald Trump's unrelenting campaign to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election. Scores of lawsuits brought by Trump have been thrown out of courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.

“Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security,” Stefanik said.