Stefanik to object to presidential electors

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced on Monday she will object to certain states' electors when Congress meets Wednesday to accept the Electoral College vote that certifies Joe Biden as the next president.
“I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election,” she said in a news release.
More than 100 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators have said they will raise objections to the election results.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she believes questions exist, regarding the election process.
Those questions have been stoked by President Donald Trump's unrelenting campaign to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election. Scores of lawsuits brought by Trump have been thrown out of courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.
“Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security,” Stefanik said.
Thousands of constituents and people across the country have reached out to her in the past few weeks, Stefanik said.
“The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation's free and fair elections,” she said.
Stefanik has been attacking the integrity of the vote at the same time as she has celebrated the election of Republicans to Congress. The presidential and congressional votes are cast on the same ballots.
Stefanik earlier joined in supporting a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to invalidate results in several swing states, which the Supreme Court refused to consider.
