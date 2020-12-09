Stefanik talks broadband, COVID relief with Adirondack chamber

Stefanik added that Democrats are likely to have just a three-vote edge in the House, which gives her party leverage.

“Republicans are going to have a very prominent seat at the table in any legislative bill that passes the House and the Senate,” she said.

Stefanik said she will stand up for the rural regions of Upstate New York.

“I’m also going to stand up for the needs of rural regions of Upstate New York. So much focus at the state level has been on New York City,” she said.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, Stefanik said her goal is to make sure there is an equitable distribution of funding across the state to carry out the vaccination program. The elderly, nursing home residents and health care workers will be given first priority.

“That will take billions and billions of dollars of federal investment. It’s a real testament to the ingenuity and innovation of the American workforce,” she said.

It is time to get people back to work safely, according to Stefanik.

“It is not the time to talk about adding regulations, raising taxes. I’m going to be fighting back against anti-business proposals. We need a strong recovery from our businesses from our manufacturers who have really stepped up in big ways to get through this,” she said.

