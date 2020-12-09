Stefanik talks broadband, COVID relief with Adirondack chamber

The federal government announced this week that it is awarding nearly $100 million in grant funds to companies to expand broadband to underserved areas, which U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said is an important priority for the region.
“Rural broadband is going to be a key focus of mine. This pandemic has highlighted the divide we face between rural and urban America in terms of access to the 21st economy,” she said on Wednesday during a virtual forum with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will provide funding for providers to complete build-out of these underserved areas. They must meet specific benchmarks to complete the projects within six years, with incentives to complete the build-out as quickly as possible, according to a news release.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said it will cover a number of towns and villages in Warren and Washington counties and parts of rural Saratoga County.
“That will be a significant infusion of funds,” she said.
Stefanik said the Federal Communications Commission also needs to update its broadband coverage map to make sure it is reflective of the speed of internet access.
“Some people are ‘covered,’ but it’s satellite. It’s not high quality,” she said.
Broadband was just one subject that Stefanik touched on during a wide-ranging conversation with chamber members. Other topics included COVID-19 relief negotiations and the presidential transition.
Stefanik said negotiations continue on a federal COVID relief package and said it would likely be tacked onto the larger appropriations bill. Congress is due to approve a one-week funding extension to keep the government running while lawmakers complete the final bill.
Stefanik also noted the government should fund another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, which allowed businesses to keep their employees on the payroll. However, she said the program must be tweaked.
The loan must automatically be forgiven without the need for business owners to fill out onerous paperwork. In addition, she believes that small businesses should be able to write off this grant on their taxes.
“The purpose of the program was to truly support small business that are the engine of Main Street,” she said.
She is also working to allow groups like chambers and tourist organizations to be able to access funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Stefanik also wants targeted aid to help schools and local and county governments. There is bipartisan support for these provisions.
Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel said his members have concerns about talks to bring back the additional $600 per week in federal unemployment.
“It was tough getting people to come back this summer. We have a lot of empty spots. We had a lot of jobs that went unfilled,” he said.
Stefanik said she does not support the full $600 amount and agreed that it was a disincentive for people to work.
“Clearly, we were at a very unprecedented time, when we had, frankly, the closure of businesses designated by the state as nonessential. I’m a believer that every business was essential,” she said.
The White House on Wednesday announced that it was willing to offer that amount in talks with Democrats.
Stefanik said that she would like some of the funding in the next COVID relief package to include money for child care facilities.
When asked about how she would work with incoming President-elect Joe Biden, Stefanik pointed out that she has worked under Democratic and Republican presidents and serving in both the majority and minority in the House.
She said she is able to work effectively to get things done. She pointed to the work she has done, like reaching out to federal agencies to get funding for Glens Falls Hospital and broadband.
Stefanik added that Democrats are likely to have just a three-vote edge in the House, which gives her party leverage.
“Republicans are going to have a very prominent seat at the table in any legislative bill that passes the House and the Senate,” she said.
Stefanik said she will stand up for the rural regions of Upstate New York.
“I’m also going to stand up for the needs of rural regions of Upstate New York. So much focus at the state level has been on New York City,” she said.
As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, Stefanik said her goal is to make sure there is an equitable distribution of funding across the state to carry out the vaccination program. The elderly, nursing home residents and health care workers will be given first priority.
“That will take billions and billions of dollars of federal investment. It’s a real testament to the ingenuity and innovation of the American workforce,” she said.
It is time to get people back to work safely, according to Stefanik.
“It is not the time to talk about adding regulations, raising taxes. I’m going to be fighting back against anti-business proposals. We need a strong recovery from our businesses from our manufacturers who have really stepped up in big ways to get through this,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.