Stefanik selling merchandise calling for Cuomo to resign or be impeached

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is selling T-shirts, hats and other merchandise that calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is selling a variety of items on the Elise for Congress website. This includes 2-foot-by-3-foot posters of the governor for $30. The website has $25 items including coffee cups, T-shirts in men’s and women’s sizes, and hats.

The red T-shirts say “Impeach Cuomo.” The posters and the black T-shirts have an old West-style picture of the governor and the words “Wanted. Worst Governor in America,” which refers to Stefanik’s insult for Cuomo.

She is also selling can coolers for $15 and lapel stickers for $10.

The merchandise can be found in the store section of the Elise for Congress website and is paid for by her campaign.

Stefanik’s campaign office did not return an email seeking comment about the merchandise. Cuomo’s press office also did not comment about the matter.

Stefanik has been calling Cuomo the "worst governor in America" since the summer over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the policy of sending senior citizens with COVID-19 back into nursing homes.