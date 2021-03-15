 Skip to main content
Stefanik selling merchandise calling for Cuomo to resign or be impeached
Seen here is a screenshot of some of the merchandise for sale at the Elise for Congress website criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

 Michael Goot

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is selling T-shirts, hats and other merchandise that calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is selling a variety of items on the Elise for Congress website. This includes 2-foot-by-3-foot posters of the governor for $30. The website has $25 items including coffee cups, T-shirts in men’s and women’s sizes, and hats.

The red T-shirts say “Impeach Cuomo.” The posters and the black T-shirts have an old West-style picture of the governor and the words “Wanted. Worst Governor in America,” which refers to Stefanik’s insult for Cuomo.

She is also selling can coolers for $15 and lapel stickers for $10.

The merchandise can be found in the store section of the Elise for Congress website and is paid for by her campaign.

Stefanik’s campaign office did not return an email seeking comment about the merchandise. Cuomo’s press office also did not comment about the matter.

Stefanik has been calling Cuomo the "worst governor in America" since the summer over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the policy of sending senior citizens with COVID-19 back into nursing homes.

Cuomo has come under fire recently for underreporting the number of nursing home deaths. He is also facing allegations of sexual harassment from six women, including one who says he groped her at his Albany residence.

Several legislators have called on Cuomo to resign. Cuomo has denied all the allegations and said he never inappropriately touched anybody. The Legislature is discussing options for impeachment.

Stefanik has called the governor a “sexual predator.” However, she has stayed quiet about multiple sexual assault and harassment accusations made against former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik issued a statement on Monday calling for President Joe Biden to demand the resignation and removal of Cuomo. Over the weekend, Biden said the investigation into Cuomo’s should play out.

“President Joe Biden has failed the American people and New Yorkers who demand transparency, accountability, and good government. President Biden has failed to live up to his own standards of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sexual grooming, sexual abuse and sexual assault,” she said in a news release.

“Rather than hold elected officials to the highest standards of ethical conduct, President Biden has prioritized partisan politics over the overwhelming and unified bipartisan calls for Governor Cuomo's immediate resignation,” Stefanik went on to say.

Stefanik added that Biden is “complicit” in the cover-up of Cuomo’s conduct by not calling on the governor to resign.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville

Stefanik

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

