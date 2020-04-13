Stefanik seeks extension of Paycheck Protection Program, more funding for hospitals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More funding for a program to allow small businesses to retain workers and to help hospitals to fight COVID-19 should be including in the next federal legislative relief package, according to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she anticipates there would be additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program in a fourth federal stimulus package.

“It is clear there is a tremendous amount of interest in that given the number of small businesses facing challenges,” she said during a teleconference with the local media last week.

The program provides funding to businesses that do not have to be paid back as long as the money is used to maintain staff or pay rent or other expenses.

In addition, Stefanik has received clarification from the U.S. Department of the Treasury that seasonal businesses are eligible to apply for these loans. Some of these businesses were not in operation when the closure orders hit because they had not opened for the year.

Health care funding

Stefanik said she believes there will be additional funding for hospitals and community health centers in the next legislative package.