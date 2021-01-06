Stefanik says she's safe as mob invades Capitol

Local politicians were reacting late Wednesday afternoon to the shocking news that supporters of President Donald Trump had stormed the Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement saying she was safe and condemning the violence, calling it “truly a tragic day for America.”
“I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.
Stefanik said she is praying that her colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staff and all Americans remain safe. She thanked the U.S. Capitol Police, all law enforcement, the National Guard and the bipartisan professional staff of the U.S. Capitol for protecting Congress and the American people.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he had just come out of a meeting in Albany, when he was “shaken up” seeing the images on a TV screen.
“I never would have imagined things taking this turn,” he said.
“This shouldn’t be happening. This is not America,” he added.
Simpson said he believes everyone has played a part in creating the political divide.
“I think we all have a personal responsibility to come together and work and as leaders we need to focus on working on behalf of the people that we represent. And we need to set an example,” he said.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he had not seen what was happening, because he had been in meetings all day.
A former congressman from the Glens Falls area, Scott Murphy, said it was shocking to see a mob roaming through the Capitol, where he worked in 2009 and 2010.
"I was thinking where I would hide," he said, and his thoughts went to which door would withstand attacks from a violent mob.
"I was thinking, that door was incredibly heavy. I never imagined I would be thinking about the relative weight of doors, but such is the day we had to today," he said.
"I am glad we finally saw a number of Republicans jump on board," he said, of condemning the attack on the Capitol.
But he criticized President Trump for stoking the crowd.
"I put a lot of this at the president's feet with his constant lying about the election," he said.
Former U.S. Rep. Chris Gibson, who is now president of Siena College, said in a statement that the violence was “completely antithetical to our nation’s most sacred values” and called on protesters to stop and allow the democratic process to continue.
“When we formed our nation two and a half centuries ago, we as a people committed to peaceful change, based on democratic principles and rule of law. In doing so, we changed the course of human history for the better,” he said.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James said it was “despicable” that Trump was initiating a coup.
“If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society,” she said in a news release.
“Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on Jan. 20 and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called the incident a failed attempt at a coup.
“This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy.
"The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out,” he said in a news release.
