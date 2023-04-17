It’s not just the wealthy and political action committees boosting the campaign coffers of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Randall Cheney, a retired Salmon, Idaho resident, contributed 87 cents on Jan. 10 to Stefanik’s reelection campaign.

He made separate contributions of $2 and $28, his largest in the new campaign cycle so far, on Jan. 24, and contributions of $1.70, $1.98, and $2 on Jan. 7.

By the end of the first quarter, Cheney, who apparently is not related to former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, had contributed a total of $270.16, according to a new quarterly campaign finance report Stefanik’s campaign filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission, showing that her campaign raised nearly $1.12 million in the first quarter.

Cheney is an example of a demographic that now accounts for a significant share of Stefanik’s donor base: small-dollar donors, many retired, who donate on a consistent basis.

Stefanik’s campaign reported $282,563 in un-itemized contributions in which donors had contributed less than $200 in total during the campaign cycle, more than double the campaign’s political action committee contributions of $144,000.

Many other small-dollar contributors crossed the $200 threshold to be identified as individual donors.

It’s a national grassroots donor base that has been pollinated by Stefanik’s regular appearances on conservative television, internet and radio programs in her role as conference chair, the third ranking House Republican Conference leadership position, and fertilized with frequent telemarketing calls and internet fund-raising requests.

In the first quarter, Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, received identified contributions from 44 states and the District of Columbia.

Stefanik’s campaign contributions of $1.117 million in the first quarter were slightly more than the $1.112 million her campaign received in the first quarter of 2021, to start the most recent previous election cycle.

The five-term incumbent’s campaign spent $713,612 in the 1st quarter, and had $1.3 million on hand, as of March 31.

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

A Democratic challenger to Stefanik in 2024 has not yet been announced.

Jill Lochner of Greenfield Center announced in March her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 21st District, setting up a potential primary with Stefanik.

Lochner reported $1,931 in contributions in the first quarter, and personally loaned her campaign $5,000.

John Davidson, of Queensbury, a construction materials and development executive who is co-owner of Davidson Brothers Brewery in Glens Falls and is a frequent Republican donor, contributed $500.

Lochner’s campaign spent $844 in the first quarter, including $423 for campaign apparel.

Her campaign had $6,094 on hand, as of March 31.