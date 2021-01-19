Stefanik received nearly $100,000 in contributions from firms that are stopping donations in wake of riot

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik received nearly $100,000 in donations from businesses that have either pledged to stop giving to candidates who rejected the presidential election results, or are suspending political contributions until further notice.
Nearly two dozen companies with political action committees have said they will not contribute to Republican lawmakers who raised objections to the certification of the Electoral College results from Arizona or Pennsylvania, according to a report last week in thehill.com.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of the GOP representatives who raised objections during the certification on Jan. 6. The hearing on those challenges was delayed after a group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Five people died in the riot.
Stefanik received about $30,500 in donations from the companies that said they would not give to these candidates.
Topping the list were Walmart with $8,000, Blue Cross Blue Shield at $7,000 and Intel with $5,000, according to campaign finance data.
Stefanik also raised about $64,000 from companies that said they were temporarily pausing political donations for re-evaluation. This included $10,000 each from Google, the National Association of Realtors and the accounting firm Deloitte; $8,000 from Citigroup and $7,500 each from Target and the American Bankers Association.
During this election cycle, Stefanik raised about $1.66 million, which also includes issue advocacy groups. This is about 13% of her nearly $13 million total fundraising haul, according to opensecrets.org.
When contacted for comment, Stefanik’s office provided a statement from campaign manager Alex DeGrasse. He cited Stefanik’s fundraising prowess and downplayed the corporate donations.
“The majority of the campaign's funding comes from small-dollar donors who have donated over $6 million to her campaign. Elise for Congress has $2 million in the bank and her re-election campaign has never been in a stronger position politically,” he said.
Stefanik would be seeking her fifth term in 2022.
