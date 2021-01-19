Stefanik received nearly $100,000 in contributions from firms that are stopping donations in wake of riot

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik received nearly $100,000 in donations from businesses that have either pledged to stop giving to candidates who rejected the presidential election results, or are suspending political contributions until further notice.

Nearly two dozen companies with political action committees have said they will not contribute to Republican lawmakers who raised objections to the certification of the Electoral College results from Arizona or Pennsylvania, according to a report last week in thehill.com.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of the GOP representatives who raised objections during the certification on Jan. 6. The hearing on those challenges was delayed after a group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Five people died in the riot.

Stefanik received about $30,500 in donations from the companies that said they would not give to these candidates.

Topping the list were Walmart with $8,000, Blue Cross Blue Shield at $7,000 and Intel with $5,000, according to campaign finance data.