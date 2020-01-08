Stefanik raises $3.2 million in fourth quarter, claims 'historic level of support'

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, raised more than $3.2 million in the fourth quarter for her re-election effort, which the candidate said is the most ever in any of her election cycles.

Stefanik has nearly $3.4 million cash on hand at this point and received donations from each of the 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District, and has over 50,000 new donors, according to a news release from the campaign. The average donation is $50.

Stefanik is seeking her fourth two-year term and being challenged by Democrat Tedra Cobb, who has not yet released any fundraising information.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stefanik’s profile was raised during her questioning of witnesses that came before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry.

“I am overwhelmed by this historic level of support from my constituents and donors across the country for my re-election in 2020,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Every day of the week, I choose the North Country and America over the far-left Hollywood liberals like Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Handler who are funding my opponent. This record-breaking support is indicative of the countless bipartisan results I’ve delivered for the hardworking families in my district.”