Stefanik raises $1.5 million in first quarter; Cobb mum

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has raised more than $1.5 million for her re-election bid during the first quarter of 2020, her campaign announced on Wednesday.

Elise for Congress received more than 43,000 individual donations with an average donation of $35, according to a news release. Nearly 22,000 donors were first-time donors.

Her campaign has raised more than $6 million during this election cycle and has more than $4 million cash on hand for re-election. She faces Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb of Canton.

Stefanik said in a news release that the campaign has made more than 25,000 health and wellness check-in calls to North Country seniors.

“The Elise for Congress campaign continues to work tirelessly to serve North Country constituents during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I am humbled by the overwhelming support from my constituents during this difficult time. I’m grateful for each and every contribution to my campaign, especially in light of this public health crisis.”