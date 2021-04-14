Stefanik raises $1.2 million in first quarter

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has raised $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, the campaign announced on Wednesday.

Elise for Congress has over $2.5 million on hand, according to a news release. There were more than 30,000 total donors and 10,000 of them were new. The average donation was $25.

In addition, E-PAC, Stefanik’s political action committee dedicated to electing Republican women to Congress, raised nearly $100,000 in the first quarter and has $311,737 in the bank. E-PAC has already donated over $55,000 to female candidates and committees that are supporting them.

E-PAC has also raised another $250,000 for female candidates through the WinRed online fundraising platform since the November election.

“I am once again humbled by the unprecedented outpouring of financial support for my reelection from tens of thousands of grassroots supporters,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Energy and momentum are on our side as we continue to build off the historic success of 2020.”

No Democratic challenger to Stefanik has been announced at this point.

