Stefanik raised, spent less in 2022 re-election campaign than in prior race

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, raised less and spent less this election cycle on her own re-election campaign than she did two years ago, even as she ramped up financial support of other Republican candidates across the nation.

Stefanik spent about $3 million less on her own campaign this election cycle, while contributing $2.91 million from her campaign fund to other Republican candidates across the nation, an enormous increase from the $343,870 she contributed from her campaign fund to other candidates in the 2019-2020 election cycle, according to reports the campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The contributions are in addition to contributions Stefanik made to women Republican candidates through her E-PAC political action committee.

The stepped-up level of contributions is seen as demonstrating Stefanik’s increased interest in building the national Republican Party versus simply winning re-election.

Stefanik raised $9.73 million this election cycle, compared with $13.35 million in the 2019-2020 campaign cycle, according to reports the campaign filed with the FEC.

She spent $8.04 million operating her campaign this cycle, compared with $11.3 million in the previous election cycle.

Stefanik won re-election to a fifth two-year term in November against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Castelli raised $2.52 million for the campaign cycle, and spent $2.18 million on operating his campaign.

Castelli had $114,898 in his campaign fund as of Nov. 28, with no campaign debt.

The leftover campaign cash would be sufficient to jump-start a second run, should he decide to do so.

Some area Democrats have suggested that Castelli run again because he has established name recognition and a volunteer base that he could build on, versus some other candidate starting from scratch.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said recently that Castelli is mulling things over, and had not yet notified party officials whether he would consider running again.

Stefanik had a little over $1 million in her campaign fund as of Nov. 28, compared with $2.91 million at the start of this campaign.

Congressional candidates this week filed post-election campaign finance reports with the FEC covering Oct. 20-Nov. 28.

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Elsewhere in the region, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, who won re-election in the 20th Congressional District, raised $1.73 million this election cycle and spent $1.43 million on his campaign.

Tonko had $790,054 in his campaign fund as of Nov. 28.

Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, raised $1.15 million during the election cycle, and spent $1.13 million on her campaign.

She had a balance of $40,723, with $8,174 in campaign debt, as of Nov. 28.