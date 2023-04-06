U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, continues to be silent about whether she will seek re-election in 2024, even with county Republican chairmen in the 21st Congressional District.

“I don’t have a clue,” said St. Lawrence County Republican Chairwoman Connie Elen, one of several Republican chairs contacted on Wednesday. “I have not had that discussion with her all — no information at all. She’s busy.”

Stefanik, in her initial run for Congress in 2014, voluntarily limited her tenure in the House of Representatives to five two-year terms.

In August 2022, Stefanik said she would not discuss her plans until after the election.

“I am focused on this election. Any announcement about what might be in the future will not happen until after this election,” Stefanik said in a telephone interview at the time.

Now, as she serves that fifth term, Stefanik has not said whether she will abide by her term limits pledge.

The Stefanik campaign has not responded to repeated Post-Star inquiries since January, as recently as Tuesday, whether she will seek re-election in 2024.

County Republican chairmen said they, too, are in the dark as to whether she will run.

“No, we have not had that conversation yet,” said Warren County Republican Chairman Tim McNulty.

“I haven’t heard a word from her,” said Lewis County Republican Chairman Michael Young.

“I have had no conversations with her in a long time,” said Essex County Republican Chairman Shaun Gilliland.

GOP chairs would not say if they expect she will run for re-election, despite her term limits pledge.

“I do not speak for her, and I am not about to start guessing,” said Young, the Lewis County chairman.

Political analysts have said it would not be surprising if Stefanik runs for re-election next year, despite her five-term pledge.

Politicians “somehow tend to forget those pledges,” Matthew Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, said in November.

“Given her margin of victory, and given her influence in her own party, having helped other women candidates win, I think she’d be foolish to stop now, unless she was stepping down to run for higher office,” he said. “I don’t think she will hold to that pledge, and I don’t think that the voters will punish her for that.”

In her initial campaign, Stefanik announced her candidacy in August 2013 — 15 months before the election and five months before then-U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh announced in January 2014 he would not seek re-election.

A 2024 Democratic candidate in the 21st Congressional District has not yet been announced.

Jill Lochner of Greenfield Center announced in March her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 21st District, setting up a potential primary with Stefanik, should Stefanik run.

The Stefanik campaign has downplayed the chances of Lochner being able to collect a sufficient number of valid signatures to get on the ballot.