Stefanik: Post-Star editor made 'shameful attacks'

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, criticized Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley on Wednesday for what she called his “false and shameful attacks” in his Sunday column.

Tingley had written about a fundraising letter that Stefanik sent out, in which she said she needed help to fight back, since the Democratic Party was coming at her with “everything they’ve got.”

He said that the mailer characterized the political times as a civil war, with her under siege from Washington, D.C. Democrats.

Tingley concluded his column by saying “by the end of the letter I wasn’t sure whether she would be buying campaign ads or bullets.”

Stefanik said in a statement that the column ends with “a dangerous allusion to gun violence and has no place on the pages of a serious community newspaper.”

“He likens a typical campaign fundraising appeal describing Democrat attacks on President Trump supporters by saying he wasn’t sure if I would be buying campaign ads or bullets. This call to gun violence is shameful, untrue, and dangerous,” she said in a news release.

The press release misspelled Tingley’s name as "Kingley" in the first reference and also incorrectly stated that his title is "news editor."

