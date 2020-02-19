Stefanik: Post-Star editor made 'shameful attacks'

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, criticized Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley on Wednesday for what she called his “false and shameful attacks” in his Sunday column.
Tingley had written about a fundraising letter that Stefanik sent out, in which she said she needed help to fight back, since the Democratic Party was coming at her with “everything they’ve got.”
He said that the mailer characterized the political times as a civil war, with her under siege from Washington, D.C. Democrats.
Tingley concluded his column by saying “by the end of the letter I wasn’t sure whether she would be buying campaign ads or bullets.”
Stefanik said in a statement that the column ends with “a dangerous allusion to gun violence and has no place on the pages of a serious community newspaper.”
“He likens a typical campaign fundraising appeal describing Democrat attacks on President Trump supporters by saying he wasn’t sure if I would be buying campaign ads or bullets. This call to gun violence is shameful, untrue, and dangerous,” she said in a news release.
The press release misspelled Tingley’s name as "Kingley" in the first reference and also incorrectly stated that his title is "news editor."
Stefanik went on to say that Tingley is “well aware of the impact of his words, and it is completely unacceptable.”
“Over the weekend, the same editor published a column accusing me of cheering on violence against the press and of refusing to condemn such violence. This editor knows very well I have unequivocally and strongly condemned threats of violence of any kind, specifically against journalists,” she added. “We can all respectfully and passionately disagree on policies, but allusions to threats of violence — as Tingley does today — have no place in our community discussions or in print. Readers of our community papers deserve better, and Tingley should apologize for this unacceptable error in judgement.”
Stefanik said in a statement she unequivocally condemned violence against the press at a community event in Kingsbury that Tingley attended.
Tingley issued a response in which he cited an incident from last October when Mike Kibling, of the North Country Deplorables, stated on social media he had been contacted by a Stefanik representative who asked him to pack a town hall in Kingsbury.
“I reached out to the congresswoman in an email,” Tingley said. “I wrote that I was shocked she would join forces and give legitimacy to a man who had made public threats against the newspaper and one of its female reporters.”
During a protest in December, Kibling had threatened a Post-Star reporter with a toy gun, saying that he was coming after the paper.
Tingley urged her to denounce Kibling, but he never got a response from Stefanik or anyone in her office about her campaign’s involvement with Kibling.
“I told her those threats had made many at our newspaper — from the receptionist and obit clerks to those in our advertising department — nervous about their safety. I asked her to denounce the actions of her campaign manager and renounce any affiliation with this man,” Tingley said on Wednesday. “I also suggested she visit our newspaper, since she was going to be in town that day and explain to the regular workers with families why she had contributed to their danger.”
