Stefanik plans to vote 'no' on articles of impeachment

PLATTSBURGH — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow House Democratic leaders announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday morning: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“We must be clear: no one, not even the president, is above the law,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-New York City, said in a prepared statement.

“Corruptly solicited”

The first article, abuse of power, contends that the president, directly and through his agents, “corruptly solicited the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations” into former Vice President Joe Biden and the discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential election, according to the draft resolution.

It further alleges that the president conditioned the release of $391 million in military aid to Ukraine and a head of state meeting at the White House on those investigations.

On grounds for the “obstruction of Congress” article, the resolution said the president directed the White House and other Executive Branch agencies and offices to defy lawful subpoenas, and directed current and former Executive Branch officials not to cooperate with the House committees, leading them to defy subpoenas.