Stefanik part of unsuccessful lawsuit to challenge election results

Because it was an instance of a state suing another state, the case could be heard at the U.S. Supreme Court without going through a lower court first.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was part of a coalition of 23 Democratic attorneys general from around the country asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the case. They said states had the right to make changes to their election laws in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. James pointed out that Texas also made changes, which the plaintiffs left out of their lawsuit. There is no evidence of significant voter fraud, she points out.

“The American people have made their choice and elected Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States, so now is the time for our leaders to move forward with the peaceful transfer of power, instead of putting forward specious and dishonest claims,” James said in a news release prior to the Supreme Court ruling.

“The lawsuit led by Texas is nothing more than a faithless attempt to undermine the will of the people and have the courts choose the next president,” James added. “Our coalition is calling on the highest court in this nation to uphold its constitutional duty and dismiss this lawsuit outright. Providing any consideration of these ridiculous claims undermines the integrity of our elections and spits in the face of nearly 250 years of our country’s electoral process.”

