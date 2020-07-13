Stefanik outraises Cobb by nearly $1 million in second quarter

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has raised nearly $1 million more than Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb in the second quarter of this year.

Stefanik had collected $1.6 million in donations in April, May and June, compared with $657,000 for Cobb. Stefanik had $4.45 million worth of cash in the bank.

Neither candidate has filed an official quarterly report with the Federal Election Commission. The document is due on Wednesday.

Stefanik’s campaign on Monday sent out a news release highlighting the fundraising numbers that appeared in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend.

She had 31,655 total donors this quarter — nearly 20,000 of whom were new contributors. The average donation was $33, according to the campaign.

The article said Stefanik is on track to raise $10 million in her re-election bid. She currently has the largest war chest of any Republican in the state and has more money in the bank than Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro raised during his campaign for governor in 2018, according to a news release.

Cobb, of Canton, has $2.69 million on hand for the election. The campaign has raised a total of $3.9 million this election cycle.