Stefanik officially launches bid for GOP leadership post

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has officially launched her bid to become the new House Republican conference chair.
House Republicans ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Wednesday because of her outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump. Cheney was one of the Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Stefanik sent a letter on Wednesday to her colleagues seeking appointment to Cheney’s post, which is the No. 3 leadership position in the House.
Stefanik said that despite the media’s attempts to divide Republicans, the members of the party are united in a “laser focus” to defeat the agenda of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and win back the majority in 2022.
“Due to our team's successful efforts to flip seats last November, Speaker Pelosi holds the slimmest majority in a generation. Yet in just over 100 days, we have seen the most significant far-left socialist dismantling of America by any president or Congress in our nation’s history,” she wrote.
“President Joe Biden and House Democrats have wasted no time ramming through and proposing a radical and catastrophic legislative agenda including trillions of dollars in new taxes on hard-working Americans, trillions in reckless federal spending, unconstitutional gun control bills, amnesty measures that accelerate the crisis at the border, job-killing regulations, a federal takeover of our elections, dangerous national security policies, and invasive government overreach trampling our constitutional freedoms and liberties,” Stefanik added.
Stefanik said Republicans must unite and go on offense to communicate this message across all media platforms including conservative outlets and alternative technology platforms.
“We have strong conservative policy solutions to protect our borders, secure our elections, reopen our schools, get Americans back to work, support law enforcement, protect our Constitution and strengthen our military to counter adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party. If we get our message out, we will win and save America,” she wrote.
Stefanik said that members should also share their personal stories about their diverse backgrounds that embody the American dream and reflect conservative principles.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.