Stefanik officially launches bid for GOP leadership post

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has officially launched her bid to become the new House Republican conference chair.

House Republicans ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Wednesday because of her outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump. Cheney was one of the Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stefanik sent a letter on Wednesday to her colleagues seeking appointment to Cheney’s post, which is the No. 3 leadership position in the House.

Stefanik said that despite the media’s attempts to divide Republicans, the members of the party are united in a “laser focus” to defeat the agenda of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and win back the majority in 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Due to our team's successful efforts to flip seats last November, Speaker Pelosi holds the slimmest majority in a generation. Yet in just over 100 days, we have seen the most significant far-left socialist dismantling of America by any president or Congress in our nation’s history,” she wrote.