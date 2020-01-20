Stefanik named to Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been named to President Donald Trump's Impeachment Defense Team, according to a news release issued on the eve of the start of the Senate trial.

She issued the following statement after her appointment:

“I am honored to be named by President Trump as a Member of his Impeachment Defense Team,” said Rep. Stefanik. “I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York’s 21st District, and the American people’s vote.”

Stefanik joins fellow Republican members of the House of Representatives: Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, John Ratcliffe of Texas and Lee Zeldin of Long Island, New York.

According to a White House news release, the members will serve as part of his team to "combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment."

The Senate trial will start on Tuesday with opening arguments scheduled for four days, two for the prosecutors and two for the defense.