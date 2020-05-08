Stefanik named to China Task Force

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of 15 members of Congress named to a task force working on policies that would hold China accountable for its claimed cover-up of the initial spread of COVID-19.

House Minority Leader Kevin O. McCarthy, R-Calif., leads the China Task Force, which will look at the Communist country’s role in the virus’s outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“The Communist Party of China intentionally withheld critical information on the spread of COVID-19 that could have saved thousands of lives,” Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement Thursday. “To this day, China continues to spread misinformation regarding this health crisis. The Communist Chinese Government must be held accountable.”

Rep. Stefanik previously introduced a resolution in the House calling for an international investigation of China’s initial action in containing the virus, which critics say were inadequate. She has called for China to make restitution to nations impacted by the virus.