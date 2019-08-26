U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she was disappointed that her fellow congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib chose not to go on a bipartisan trip to visit Israel.
Stefanik said that the two freshmen representatives were invited to go on the trip with a delegation of 41 Democrats and 30 Republicans.
“I’m a big believer that when you’re a newly elected member of congress, you should go on that trip,” she said, following the milking competition Friday at the Washington County Fair.
Omar and Tlaib wanted to do a separate trip, however, according to Stefanik.
“Their itinerary was very different,” Stefanik said. “Their itinerary didn’t recognize the country of Israel.”
After some lobbying by President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred the two Muslim women from entering the country. Both women have been critical of Israel and have supported the BDS movement, which stands for Boycott, Divest and Sanctions. BDS is a response to what critics say are Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians.
Stefanik said she is very concerned about what she describes as anti-Semitic statements the group has made.
Tlaib was later granted permission to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds but chose not to go.
Red flag laws
Gun control is likely to be on the agenda of lawmakers as they return to Congress after Labor Day.
Stefanik said no specific bill has been introduced, but a number of proposals are being discussed, including red flag laws, which would provide a mechanism for taking someone’s gun away who is threatening to harm themselves or other people.
A red flag law just went into effect in New York and allows teachers, law enforcement officers and family members to seek court intervention when they believe someone poses a threat.
Stefanik expressed support for a red flag law, but said it has to be done right — by, for example, going to judges to seek the order.
“I think there is a way that we can do it that is respectful of constitutional rights,” she said.
United States-Mexico Canada Agreement
Stefanik said that ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal is a huge priority for her when Congress goes back into session, because of the NY-21 Congressional District’s proximity to Canada.
Stefanik strongly supports the deal.
“USMC opens the Canadian market to our dairy products,” she said.
The New York Farm Bureau and local dairy farmers have advocated for the agreement, according to Stefanik, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet brought to the floor.
“I think if it were brought to the floor, it would have the votes to pass; but there are issues within the Democrat caucus,” Stefanik said.
Milking prowess
Speaking of dairy products, Stefanik and her dairy princess partner obtained a half-cup of milk from the cow they milked at the Washington County Fair. Stefanik was one of a group of politicians participating in the annual milking contest on Friday.
“This is my seventh time at the Washington County Fair. I’ve improved my milking skills over the years,” she said.
She attributed her success to the dairy princesses who help the elected officials.
“They’re effective coaches and also they’re very effective at picking which cow (to milk),” she said.
‘We the People’ march
A “We the People” march will be held Sept. 21 at noon in Crandall Park, as part of a series of nationwide protests being held that day, including in Washington, D.C.
“'We the People' are marching to be seen and heard. We are marching to remind our elected officials that they work for us. We are marching because the current regime is a threat to our democracy and values. We are marching to demand action. Silence and inaction are complicity,” the group’s mission statement read.
Saratoga Progressive action and other community partners are sponsoring the local event.
Ex-Gillibrand staffers say quit bid
The New York Post is reporting that a friend and two former aides of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., believe she should end her presidential campaign.
“It would be best if she decided that this was not her time,” a longtime fundraiser for Gillibrand is quoted as saying.
Gillibrand formerly served as the congresswoman for this area.
Gillibrand needs to have 130,000 individual donors to qualify for the third Democratic debate in Houston. She is at about 115,000. She is offering T-shirts to people who give $1 to her campaign, The Post reported.
A former staffer, also quoted, was more blunt, saying: “I don’t know that anyone even wants to see her on the debate stage. Everyone I have talked to finds her performative and obnoxious.”
Among the criticisms of Gillibrand are her changing positions on gun control and immigration.
