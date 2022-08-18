Stefanik mum on five-term pledge

In 2014, then-Republican congressional candidate Elise Stefanik, running for an open seat, voluntarily limited her tenure in the House of Representatives to five two-year terms.

Now, as she runs for reelection to a fifth term in the 21st Congressional District, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will not say whether this will be her last House campaign.

“I am focused on this election. Any announcement about what might be in the future will not happen until after this election,” Stefanik said in a telephone interview on Wednesday, when asked whether she intends to abide by her commitment in 2014 to limit herself to five terms.

Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from Glens Falls, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, are competing in a primary on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik, the Republican and Conservative candidate, in the November general election.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot, on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line his campaign established.

Castelli and Putorti have both repeatedly alleged that Stefanik is more focused on her political ambition than on the needs of communities in the district.

Stefanik disputed that, saying she has held nearly 2,000 events and constituent meetings in the district over her four terms.

“That effort pays off,” she said.

Stefanik pointed, as an example, to an announcement in Plattsburgh on Tuesday that Xometry, a publicly traded digital company that connects entrepreneurs with manufacturers, will fund 40 scholarships for the new Advanced Manufacturing Institute program at Clinton County Community College.

Stefanik said that officials from Xometry contacted the New York House delegation about the company’s interest in public benefit projects, and she put them in touch with workforce development officials and business leaders in Plattsburgh.

“I was the convener,” she said.

Stefanik said she is optimistic that legislation she sponsored to establish a special postal stamp to raise funds for invasive species control and legislation she sponsored to extend the Northern Border Commission's economic development grant program for another 10 years will pass both the House and Senate and become law by the end of the year.

Both of these bills have a direct impact on the district, she said.

Stefanik's future

There has been widespread speculation in political circles about what Stefanik’s long-term goal might be, ranging from staying in the House and moving up in leadership to running as Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate in 2024, or leaving elected office for some other type of job in politics or broadcasting.

“I think many people would have her on their short list for speaker of the House if the Republicans take control of Congress, or at least in the top three (leadership positions),” Robert Turner, a political science professor at Skidmore College, said in July.

Stefanik has said that she will support current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for speaker, if Republicans take control of the House.

Stefanik has raised her national profile since being elected in 2021 as House Republican Conference chair, currently the No. 3 House Republican leadership post, which would be the No. 4 position if Republicans win control of the House.

The duties of that position include being spokeswoman for House Republicans at news conferences and in television and radio interviews.

Stefanik has received campaign contributions for her re-election bid from all 50 states, raising a whopping $7.32 million this election cycle, as of Aug. 3, the most recent report.

Separately, Stefanik’s E-PAC political action committee had raised $779,702, as of June 30, the most recent report.

Stefanik has endorsed a myriad of Republican candidates across the nation in House, Senate and governor races, and has transferred money from her campaign fund and E-PAC to their races.

She also has transferred more than $2.4 million from her campaign fund to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of the House Republican Conference.

Stefanik said she will help other candidates campaign through digital and telephone conferencing, but she does not expect to tour the country making campaign appearances with other candidates.

“I’m honored to give this district a seat at the highest level,” she said.