Stefanik joins lawsuit to challenge election results

The lawsuit claims Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger changed the requirement that unsigned absentee ballots go through a “rigorous and specific process” to confirm the voter’s identity.

In Michigan, the plaintiffs allege the law was violated that mandates distribution of absentee ballot applications be performed at the local level by clerks and not by the Michigan secretary of state. In addition, the law requires that applications be inspected and approved by placing the signature or stamp of the inspector on the ballot envelope, which the lawsuit claims did not happen.

One of the claims against Wisconsin election officials is that they improperly set up unstaffed drop boxes for ballots. The brief says the law states that “local government may establish an alternative ballot delivery but that the site must be staffed as though it were a normal delivery office.”

The plaintiffs conclude “the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

Because this is an instance of a state suing another state, the case can be heard at the U.S. Supreme Court without going through a lower court first.