Stefanik holds large cash lead over Cobb in election's final month
Tedra Cobb and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik

Democrat Tedra Cobb, left, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in the 2020 race for the House seat in the NY-21 Congressional District. 

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has more than four times as much cash in the bank as her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb — a little more than $3 million compared with $738,000 — as the race begins the final sprint to Nov. 3.

Stefanik started the month with $4.1 million in the bank. She collected $655,000 from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 and spent $1.66 million, which leaves her with a final balance of $3.095 million, according to the final pre-election report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Cobb had $1.355 million in the bank as of Oct. 1. She received about $234,000 in donations during that time and spent $851,000. She has $738,000 in the bank. 

Stefanik touted the fundraising numbers in a news release. She said she received money from more than 18,000 donors from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 and more than 5,000 of them were new. The average donation amount was $32.

“With over $3 million cash on hand, my campaign has never been in a stronger position heading into the final week of the race,” Stefanik said. “I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the historic support my campaign has received from my constituents in the North Country.”

The Stefanik campaign has raised more than $11.4 million for the 2020 election cycle.

Stefanik said Cobb’s campaign “continues to flounder” and repeated a previous allegation that she has had to cut employees, which the Cobb camp denies.

“We are not laying off staff. This is another Stefanik lie. We are proud to have 12 full-time staff, and over 2,000 volunteers, working around the clock to engage voters in these final days,” said campaign manager Gabie Hart in a statement.

Regarding Cobb’s numbers, she pointed out that Cobb has raised $5.3 million during this election cycle. The average dollar contribution is $37.

“We are incredibly proud of the grassroots support behind this campaign. We are well-resourced to win and communicating with voters on television, in person safely, digitally, by phone and by mail. In 11 short days we will retire Elise Stefanik from Congress,” Hart said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Here are the fundraising numbers for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb for the period from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, according to the final pre-election report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Stefanik

  • Cash on hand on Oct. 1: $4.1 million
  • Contributions: $655,000
  • Expenses: $1.66 million
  • Cash on hand as of Oct. 14: $3.095 million

Cobb

  • Cash on hand on Oct. 1: $1.355 million
  • Contributions: $234,000
  • Expenses: $851,000
  • Cash on hand as of Oct. 14: $738,000
