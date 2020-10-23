Stefanik holds large cash lead over Cobb in election's final month

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has more than four times as much cash in the bank as her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb — a little more than $3 million compared with $738,000 — as the race begins the final sprint to Nov. 3.

Stefanik started the month with $4.1 million in the bank. She collected $655,000 from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 and spent $1.66 million, which leaves her with a final balance of $3.095 million, according to the final pre-election report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Cobb had $1.355 million in the bank as of Oct. 1. She received about $234,000 in donations during that time and spent $851,000. She has $738,000 in the bank.

Stefanik touted the fundraising numbers in a news release. She said she received money from more than 18,000 donors from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 and more than 5,000 of them were new. The average donation amount was $32.

“With over $3 million cash on hand, my campaign has never been in a stronger position heading into the final week of the race,” Stefanik said. “I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the historic support my campaign has received from my constituents in the North Country.”

The Stefanik campaign has raised more than $11.4 million for the 2020 election cycle.