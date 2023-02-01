Stefanik helping support 2024 campaigns, finance reports show

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, continued aggressive grassroots campaign fundraising in December, despite a pledge in her first campaign in 2014 to limit herself to five two-year terms.

Also in December, Stefanik kicked off her support of other 2024 Republican campaigns, according to a new campaign finance report filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

Stefanik’s campaign transferred $2,000 in December to the U.S. Senate campaign of Alex Mooney, a conservative Republican congressman who is challenging moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in 2024.

Stefanik’s campaign also transferred $9,500 to a New York state Republican political action committee that supports federal candidates.

Stefanik’s campaign had $155,575 in receipts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31, including $113,744 in so-called “small dollar” un-itemized contributions of less than $200 per contributor, seen as an indicator of grassroots support.

Campaign fundraising efforts typically come to a standstill in the December after a congressional election.

Stefanik’s campaign spent $242,510 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31 and had $916,789 on hand as of Dec. 31.

When Stefanik first ran for Congress in 2014, she supported term limits and said she would serve no more than five terms.

She was re-elected to a fifth term in November.

In August, Stefanik said she would not say until after the election whether she would abide by her self-imposed term limit.

Her campaign has not responded to repeated email and voice mail messages The Post-Star left in recent weeks inquiring whether Stefanik will run for re-election in 2024.

Raising money for a campaign does not obligate her to run.

In November, Stefanik defeated Democrat Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, in the 21st Congressional District.

Castelli’s campaign had $100,535 on hand, as of Dec. 31, with no debts or unpaid bills.

Castelli’s campaign did not raise or spend any money between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Wednesday that Castelli has not yet told party officials if he plans to run again.

“He really hasn’t been in contact with me, other than to say ‘thanks,’” she said. “He was being ‘unplugged,’ — his words, not mine — and doing some traveling.”

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

20th Congressional District

Elsewhere in the region, in the 20th Congressional District, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had $726,125 in his campaign fund, as of Dec. 31.

His campaign raised $3,385 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31, and spent $67,314.

In November, Tonko defeated Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

Joy had $1,208 in her campaign fund, as of Dec. 31.

Her campaign did not raise or spend any money between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31.

Joy recently said she is considering running again in 2024 and will make a decision soon.