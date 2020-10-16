Stefanik has three times as much money in the bank as opponent Cobb

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has three times as much money in the bank as her Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, as candidates head into the final sprint to the election.

Stefanik, seeking her fourth two-year term, had $4.1 million in the bank as of Sept. 30, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission. Cobb, of Canton, had nearly $1.36 million.

Stefanik also collected nearly three times as much money in donations during the third quarter — $3.06 million in contributions compared with $1.16 million for Cobb.

Stefanik had $4.47 million at the start of the quarter on July 1 and spent nearly $3.43 million. Cobb had a starting balance of $2.7 million and spent $2.5 million during the quarter.

Stefanik issued a statement, thanking her supporters.

“I am humbled by your generosity and continued grassroots excitement for our campaign, which is based on real results for our district, not the radical policies from far-left candidates,” she said, adding that Cobb’s values are “out of touch” with the region.

The average donation was $30 and $2.1 million of the donations were under $100, according to a news release from the Stefanik campaign.