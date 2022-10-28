Stefanik has raised more than $9.3 million for re-election

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is closing in on $10 million raised for her reelection bid.

Of the $9.33 million Stefanik had raised as of Oct. 19, she transferred $2.9 million — about one-third — to the campaigns of other Republican political candidates and party campaign organizations, according to a new campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

This does not include money she has transferred from her separate E-PAC political action committee fund for Republican women candidates.

If Stefanik wins on Nov. 8, she will be in a position to curry favor from candidates she has funded.

If Democratic challenger Matt Castelli wins, he will be catapulted into the national spotlight for bringing down a political fundraising giant.

But he will have accomplished it virtually on his own.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, had received just $21,000 from political action committees and national party committees, as of Oct. 19.

The level of such contributions is generally seen as an indicator of competitiveness.

In comparison, Josh Riley, the Democratic candidate in the 19th District, which is considered a toss-up race, had received $427,552 from political action committees and national party committees, as of Oct. 19.

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Stefanik, a four-term incumbent, had $2.47 million in her campaign fund as of Oct. 19, the last full campaign finance report before the election, and Castelli had $709,851 in his campaign fund.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 19, Stefanik had $411,200 in receipts, and Castelli had $244,863.

As of Oct. 19, Stefanik had spent $6.25 million on operating her campaign, which Castelli spent $1.56 million.

Oct. 1-19, Stefanik spent $668,208, an average of $35,168 per day, and Castelli spent $478,362, an average of $25,167 per day.

Stefanik and Castelli are running in the 21st Congressional District, which includes all or portions of 15 counties, including all of Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.

In the 20th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had $959,565 in his campaign fund as of Oct. 19, and Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy had $90,843 as of Oct. 19.

Oct. 1-19, Tonko raised $41,580, and Joy raised $72,625.

Tonko had spent $1.2 million on his campaign as of Oct. 19, and Joy $1 million.

Oct. 1-19, Tonko spent $74,948, an average of $3,944 per day.

Joy spent $105,442 during the same period, an average of $5,549 per day.

The 20th Congressional District includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Early voting runs through Nov. 6.