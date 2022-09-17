Stefanik gets A+ rating from NRA

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund this week announced that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received an “A+” grade, based on voting record, the highest grade possible.

Stefanik is running for re-election in the 21st Congressional District.

Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, received an “F” grade, based on his answers to a questionnaire.

In the 20th Congressional District, Republican candidate Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, received an “AQ” grade, based on her answers to a questionnaire.

She is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, who received an “F” grade, based on his voting record.

In other regional political news:

Streamlining Medicare

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that bipartisan legislation which she and Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, both cosponsored to streamline and standardize the process for senior citizens to get preauthorization for medical care under federal Medicare Advantage plans passed the House by voice vote on Sept. 14.

“When our seniors need care, they should not have to spend unnecessary time waiting on authorization,” Stefanik said in a news release. “This legislation will streamline that process in a way that prioritizes patients over paperwork.”

The legislation — HR 3173 — had 326 cosponsors, 191 Democrats and 135 Republicans.

CSEA endorsements

The Civil Service Employees Association, a statewide public employees union, announced the following endorsements for the November general election:

20th Congressional District — Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, who is running against Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

21st Congressional District — Democrat Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

43rd state Senate District — Andrea Smyth, a health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, who is running against state Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, for an open seat.

44th state Senate District — Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, who is running against Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator.

113th state Assembly District — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is running against Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Facebook chat

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo announced that he and Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will hold a Facebook Live forum on public safety issues at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Dave for NY Assembly Facebook page.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.

Blood drive

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced he is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Salem Fire Department conference room.

Stec is running against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury, in the 45th Senate District.

Tonko endorsements

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Sept. 12 announced that the National Association of Social Workers endorsed his reelection bid.

“Strong support for social workers turns into stronger communities,” Tonko said, in a post on his campaign Twitter page.

On Sept. 7, Tonko announced that the New York State Public Employees Federation endorsed him.

Stefanik endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Sept. 13 announced that the Detectives’ Endowment Association, an 18,000-member union that represents active and retired New York City Police Department detectives, endorsed her re-election bid.

“Hundreds of our members moved to Upstate New York and the North Country following their service and many are lucky enough to call Congresswoman Stefanik their representative,” said Paul Digiancomo, the union’s president, in a news release.

On Sept. 15, Stefanik announced that 65 elected officials in Essex County, including one or more elected officials from each town in the county, endorsed her candidacy.

On Sept.12, Stefanik announced that 50 elected officials from Jefferson County endorsed her candidacy.

Catalfamo endorsement

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Friday announced that Anthony Scirocco Jr., candidate for Saratoga Spring Department of Public Works commissioner, endorsed Catalfamo for Assembly.

“The one-party rule is not working in New York. I’m supporting Dave because he will be a strong advocate for all of us,” Scirocco said, in a press release.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.