Stefanik, five others named to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign team

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of six New Yorkers, including four members of Congress, who have been selected honorary state chairs for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.
The Trump campaign announced its New York team Wednesday. Joining Stefanik, R-Schuyerville, as honorary state chairs are U.S. Reps. Peter King, Tom Reed and Lee Zeldin; New York City Councilman Joe Borelli; and Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson.
Elissa Voccola is the Northeast political director for Trump's campaign.
The New York Trump Victory team's focus will be on re-electing the president and electing Republicans in other races across the state.
"President Trump has delivered a soaring economy, rebalanced trade relations, lowered health care costs and fought to secure our border," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said in a joint statement.
They continued, "His successes can be felt nationwide and electing Republicans across New York will help to ensure he can achieve more victories for the American people for many years to come."
Reed, R-Corning, and Zeldin, R-Shirley, were among the first members of Congress who endorsed Trump in 2016. Borelli, a Staten Island Republican, was named a Trump campaign co-chair during the last presidential election cycle. Anderson was a member of Trump's transition team in late 2016 and early 2017.
King, who isn't seeking re-election this year, wasn't an early Trump supporter and didn't vote for him in New York's 2016 presidential primary. But he's become a Trump backer and is supporting his 2020 re-election campaign.
Stefanik supported Trump in 2016, but continued to hold moderate positions on some issues and split with the president on key votes, including the 2017 tax law. Her national profile grew after she became a leading voice against impeaching Trump.
In November, Trump called Stefanik a "new Republican star."
"President Trump's agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across upstate New York," Stefanik said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district."
Trump will face the Democratic nominee in the November election. The leading Democratic candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.