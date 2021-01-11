Stefanik does not support impeachment

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday reiterated her opposition to a second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives has drafted an article with a single article of impeachment, which says that the president fomented an insurrection with his comments at a rally last Wednesday that the election was stolen and calling for his supporters to march to the Capitol.
When The Post-Star asked for Stefanik’s comment on the matter, her office provided a brief statement.
“Congresswoman Stefanik opposes the Democrats’ partisan and political push for impeachment. The Electoral College was debated and certified for President-elect Joe Biden. Congresswoman Stefanik believes that we should work to unify as a nation to ensure we have a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20. Congresswoman Stefanik will be attending or participating (since portions are virtual) of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration,” the statement said.
Stefanik was objecting to the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan over what she and other Republicans believed were unconstitutional changes to election procedures.
Hearings were being held on the matter last Wednesday when a mob of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol, damaging property and resulting in the deaths of five people including a pro-Trump woman from California was shot to death by Capitol Police.
Some people have blamed Trump for holding a rally before the start of the congressional hearing, saying the election was stolen and asking supporters to march to the Capitol.
Stefanik also was one of over 100 House Republicans that signed onto a brief supporting a Texas lawsuit to challenge the presidential election results. The lawsuit claimed that elected officials and state executives unconstitutionally made changes to election laws in the wake of the COVID-19. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Dozens of court challenges brought by the Trump administration and its allies have been unsuccessful.
Some have called for Stefanik’s resignation for the refusal to accept the election results.
