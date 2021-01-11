Stefanik does not support impeachment

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday reiterated her opposition to a second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives has drafted an article with a single article of impeachment, which says that the president fomented an insurrection with his comments at a rally last Wednesday that the election was stolen and calling for his supporters to march to the Capitol.

When The Post-Star asked for Stefanik’s comment on the matter, her office provided a brief statement.

“Congresswoman Stefanik opposes the Democrats’ partisan and political push for impeachment. The Electoral College was debated and certified for President-elect Joe Biden. Congresswoman Stefanik believes that we should work to unify as a nation to ensure we have a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20. Congresswoman Stefanik will be attending or participating (since portions are virtual) of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration,” the statement said.

Stefanik was objecting to the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan over what she and other Republicans believed were unconstitutional changes to election procedures.