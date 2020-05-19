Stefanik disputes Dems’ $3 trillion aid plan

The HEROES Act also would allow undocumented immigrants, who still pay taxes, to receive stimulus checks during the virus, something the previous CARES Act stimulus bill did not do. It would do this by replacing the requirement to have a Social Security number with the use of Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, which undocumented immigrants use to pay their taxes.

The CARES Act also blocked spouses and children of undocumented immigrants from getting stimulus checks, even if they themselves are U.S. citizens. According to the Center for American Progress, around 16.7 million people in the U.S. have at least one unauthorized family member living with them in the same household.

The HEROES Act would also shield undocumented immigrants from deportation if they are working essential jobs such as farming.

Future for the bill?

Senate members have said another stimulus package will likely not be discussed until after the May 25 Memorial Day recess, and this may be the last coronavirus stimulus package passed.

“I will fight to ensure that the bipartisan bill includes direct resources for the North Country whether for our farmers who have suffered immense losses due to supply chain disruptions, direct funding for local governments to fund police forces, firefighters, and schools, extended assistance for small businesses, and enhanced support for displaced workers to reenter the workforce,” Stefanik wrote. “Despite Pelosi’s refusal to work across the aisle, I will continue to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner on policy solutions that actually have a chance to be signed into law.”

