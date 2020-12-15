Stefanik defers to Trump, takes low-key line on Biden after electors vote

“The worse governor in America, Governor Cuomo, has ordered a shutdown of restaurants, so a lot of people are going to be out of work as we’re heading into the holiday season,” she said using a nickname for Cuomo that she has promoted.

She used the insult again on Twitter in response to news that Cuomo was under consideration for the job of attorney general in the Biden administration.

She also discussed on Fox News the recent news that U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California had worked with a woman named Christine Fang, a Chinese national who is believed to be a spy. Fang helped Swalwell with fundraising.

Swalwell cut ties with Fang after being briefed on the matter in 2015, according to a report in The Hill. Fang had targeted other California politicians, too.

Stefanik said Swalwell should step down from the House Intelligence Committee and criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was aware of the issue, for not bringing it to the attention of other members of the Gang of Eight, which receives special intelligence briefings.

Stefanik called the matter “disturbing” and said Swalwell owes his constituents answers, calling on him to appear before the House Ethics Committee.