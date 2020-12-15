Stefanik defers to Trump, takes low-key line on Biden after electors vote

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has stayed fairly quiet about President-elect Joe Biden’s official victory in the Electoral College on Monday.
Other GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have congratulated Biden officially being named the 46th president.
Stefanik’s official and personal Facebook and Twitter accounts did not have any mention of Biden as of Tuesday afternoon. She also has issued no press releases about Biden.
In response to The Post-Star’s request seeking comment about Biden’s victory, Stefanik’s office on Tuesday issued the following brief statement:
“Congresswoman Stefanik agrees with President Trump that he will ensure a transition to President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College votes and after courts have ruled on the pending lawsuits. She also believes we need to strengthen our election integrity by including the use of signature checks, ensuring no foreign companies are used for U.S. ballot machines, using paper ballots when needed, and checking voter ID.”
The office said that constituted her official statement.
Stefanik was one of 106 House Republicans who signed onto an amicus brief that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general, claiming that five battleground states improperly made changes to election law. The high court on Friday declined to hear the case. Stefanik did not issue any press release about that decision.
Stefanik has taken the time this week to call for an independent investigation into allegations made on Twitter by Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that he subjected her to sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
“The people of New York deserve a governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment,” she said on Facebook.
She then listed four statements of Cuomo's, expressing support for women who have come forward during the #MeToo movement and saying that allegations of harassment should be fully investigated.
Stefanik also had time to appear Monday on "Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel to talk to anchor Steve Doocy about the COVID-19 relief package negotiations.
She said she supports another round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and money for hospitals and vaccine distribution.
She said among the hang-ups in talks have been funding for state and local governments sought by Democrats and protections for small businesses against virus-related lawsuits sought by Republicans.
“We need to make sure that small businesses, manufacturers, any places of work are protected from those endless liability lawsuits,” she said.
In response to a question posed by Doocy, she said it is worth discussing whether to have another round of stimulus checks. Then she took another shot at Cuomo.
“The worse governor in America, Governor Cuomo, has ordered a shutdown of restaurants, so a lot of people are going to be out of work as we’re heading into the holiday season,” she said using a nickname for Cuomo that she has promoted.
She used the insult again on Twitter in response to news that Cuomo was under consideration for the job of attorney general in the Biden administration.
She also discussed on Fox News the recent news that U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California had worked with a woman named Christine Fang, a Chinese national who is believed to be a spy. Fang helped Swalwell with fundraising.
Swalwell cut ties with Fang after being briefed on the matter in 2015, according to a report in The Hill. Fang had targeted other California politicians, too.
Stefanik said Swalwell should step down from the House Intelligence Committee and criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was aware of the issue, for not bringing it to the attention of other members of the Gang of Eight, which receives special intelligence briefings.
Stefanik called the matter “disturbing” and said Swalwell owes his constituents answers, calling on him to appear before the House Ethics Committee.
“I’m an American, and I understand that one of our greatest adversaries is our Chinese Communist Party, whose size and scope of their influence operations is very, very concerning and one of our top threats,” she said.
